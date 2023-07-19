Navya Nair recalls Oommen Chandy's simple act of kindness

Every person who has interacted with Oommen Chandy will tell you a story about his compassion and his ability to treat everyone equally. Actor Navya Nair has a similar experience. She recalls going to his Puthuppally house to invite him to her wedding.

"I remember going to his Puthuppally house with my father to invite him to my wedding. When I said it was on January 21st, his wife said it might be difficult as he has a jam-packed schedule. But he promised to be there. He was that simple. To be so kind to someone whom he was meeting for the first time indeed was something that will always stay in my mind. He was a Chief Minister who worked closely with the people. Rest in Peace," said Navya Nair.