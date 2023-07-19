Oommen Chandy took decisions that helped Malayalam film industry: Siddique

Condolences are pouring in for former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Politicians, actors, artists, cultural leaders, and people from various walks of life are writing heartfelt notes about the veteran Congress leader. Actor Siddique who had the opportunity to interview Oommen Chandy once says he was a leader who treated everyone equally and felt there would never be another leader like him.

“When Oommen Chandy was the chief minister, I had the fortune to interview him for the Department of Information and Public Relations. When I asked him about the qualities needed for a good leader, he replied— “Anyone can create an issue and aggravate it, but only a true leader can find a solution for it.” Since the interview was scheduled for 8 am, I decided to come at 7:30 am but then he was already present.

When I apologized, he said he came after a function in Alappuzha. “If I went home, I might take a nap, so I came here directly,” he told me. That day, despite such a long journey, he spoke to me candidly for hours. I remember asking him how he felt when he hears so many accusations despite doing such good work and his reply surprised me— “If we have done nothing wrong, accusations won’t affect us.”

When I wanted to know where he got the idea to do the public relations programme, this is what he said— “Some days when I am unable to sleep, I start checking my files. There will be letters sent by people. That’s when I realize that there are so many people who are going through unimaginable problems in life. They are such grave issues. That’s when I felt the need to hear these problems directly.”

He is the chief minister who managed to address the grievances of several people through his Mass Contact programme. His demise is a big loss for Kerala and its people. He is indeed a textbook for young aspiring leaders. He used to take very positive decisions that helped the film industry. I have never seen him without a smile. Oommen Chandy was a leader who was respected by his rivals. He was someone who was respected by all irrespective of the party politics. I don’t think there will be another leader like him,” said Siddique.