Samantha finds strength in meditation, says it's helped her to stay 'still without twisting, twitching'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 20, 2023 10:27 AM IST
The actor is battling an autoimmune condition called myositis. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken some time off to recharge her spirits in Coimbatore. The actor shared some pictures of herself, meditating in all white, among a crowd of yogis, and wrote: "A while ago, sitting still - without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning - seemed almost impossible.

But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity... who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful."

The actor, who is battling an autoimmune condition called myositis, recently wrapped up shooting for 'Citadel' Indian adaptation.

As fans eagerly await the release of 'Kushi', the excitement surrounding Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's on-screen pairing is palpable. The film's captivating storyline and the chemistry between the two talented actors have already created a buzz in the entertainment industry. 

(with IANS inputs)

