'I didn't expect the Best Director award': Mahesh Narayanan

Mahesh Narayanan, who won the State Award for Best Director, expressed that 'Ariyippu' stands apart from all his previous films. The movie, featuring Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha, is set in the backdrop of a glove-making factory in Delhi's Gurgaon and has garnered recognition at various film festivals, including the prestigious Locarno film festival.

“I tried to do something I have never done before with 'Ariyippu'. I am thankful to everyone associated with the film, including the producers Chackochan and Shebin Backer. I am elated. It was screened at a few film festivals. Though I expected some award, I didn't expect the Best Director award. Many used to say that this film was aesthetically different. I am grateful to the Jury for recognizing and awarding such a film," said Mahesh Narayanan.

Meanwhile, this marks a hattrick for the director, who previously won the State award for Best Editing in 2021 ('CU Soon') and 2022 ('Nayattu').