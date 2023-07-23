Malayalam
Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' faces backlash for handling of bomb testing history

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 23, 2023 11:36 AM IST
Oppenheimer movie
The screenplay for Nolan's film is adapted from the book, which serves as a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

The release of Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer' on July 21, 2023, has stirred up a wave of controversy. Numerous viewers expressed disappointment on social media, particularly regarding an inappropriate scene in the movie. Amidst the chaos, acclaimed American screenwriter, novelist, and award-winning journalist, Alisa Lynn Valdes, has criticized the filmmakers.

Alisa raised attention to the grim reality surrounding the bomb built by Oppenheimer, emphasizing the extreme cruelty of its testing. She expressed her anger over the fact that this aspect of the story remains hidden from the world. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the novelist wrote, "Can't wait for the Oppenheimer buzz to die. The bomb those men built? They dropped it in New Mexico to test it. On my mother. She was only 18 months old, in the fallout zone. Of the 21 girls in her high school class, 17 had leukaemia."

In the comments section, Alisa further revealed that her mother suffered terrible health issues throughout her life due to that explosion, which exposed her to heavy doses of radiation. The revelations have added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding the film's portrayal of historical events.

