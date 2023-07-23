Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' unveils intense poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi

Mumbai: Red Chillies Entertainment, the producers of the highly-anticipated film 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, unveiled an intriguing new poster highlighting Vijay Sethupathi's presence.

In a tweet posted by Red Chillies Entertainment, an intense teaser poster was revealed, focusing on a captivating close-up of Vijay's "furious" eyes.

Accompanied by a gripping caption, the Twitter handle warned, "He's watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan."

Not much is known about Vijay’s role in the film, however, it is assumed that the south star will be seen in shades of grey in the upcoming film.

A glimpse of Vijay was seen in the recently released ‘Jawan’ prevue earlier this month. It also showcased Shah Rukh’s character who was born in jail and grows up to be an officer. Speculation about playing a double role started when the prevue highlighted an older Shah Rukh, setting up a team of women and taking a metro train hostage.

Shah Rukh was also seen in a bald avatar dancing on ‘Bekaraar Karke’ in the prevue, which won the hearts of many fans.

It also came as a surprise after Shah Rukh Khan displayed his dance skills by choreographing his own steps in a captivating sequence of action entertainer ‘Jawan’. He gave steps to the popular retro song ‘Beqarar Karke’ in the movie.

It captures the menacing energy of his character in the most brilliant way, adding an intriguing layer to the scene.

According to a source, it was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with “Beqarar Karke” playing in the background.

“He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating,” the source revealed.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

(With IANS inputs)