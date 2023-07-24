Actress Noorin Shereef ties the knot with Fahim Safar

Actor Noorin Shereef has tied the knot with actor and scriptwriter Fahim Safar, in a star-studded wedding attended by the who's who of Malayalam cinema.

The couple got engaged in December of last year, and Noorin describes their relationship as a love match. She shared, "We met at work and became best of friends. This journey was filled with joy and love. We (Ahaana Krishna, Rajisha Vijayan, Nimish Ravi) are a close-knit group of friends, and our relationship was sort of decided between us. It was Fahim who first confessed his love."

Hailing from Kollam, Noorin is an accomplished dancer and made her acting debut in Omar Lulu's 'Chunkzz' (2017). She subsequently appeared in 'Oru Adaar Love,' 'Santacruz,' 'Velleppam,' and 'Barmuda.' On the other hand, Fahim garnered attention for his roles in films like 'June,' 'Malik,' 'Gangs of 18,' and 'Madhuram' (which he co-wrote).