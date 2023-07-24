Pappu is the only factor that links me and Amrutha: Actor Bala

Actor Bala is always a huge favourite of local YouTube channels. He tells it as it is, and it can often result in trolls as well. Now a few channels were curious to get his sound byte regarding the alleged breakup between music director Gopi Sundar and singer Amrutha Suresh (Bala was earlier married to her).

“Let me make something very clear. Pappu is the only element I share with Amrutha. She is my daughter, and nothing can take that away from us. It is not whether I am able to meet her, the reality is that I am her father and not even God has the right to separate us.

That’s also the only point of connection between Amrutha and me. The rest are all their personal issues. Good things come to those who do good deeds. And bad comes to those who think evil,” said Bala.

A few months ago, Amrutha and her daughter visited Bala who was hospitalized for a liver ailment. They spent a lot of time with the actor. They fell in love during a music reality show and got married in 2010. Their daughter Avanthika was born in 2012. Since 2016, they have been living separately. And initially, Amrutha had clarified on social media that there were only minor issues between them. But later they decided to go for a mutual divorce in 2019.