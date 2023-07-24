'Oppenheimer' becomes biggest Hollywood release in Kashmir

The Hollywood blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' has created waves in Kashmir, garnering an unprecedented response from audiences in the region. As the Christopher Nolan biopic hit the screens, Srinagar's lone multiplex witnessed an overwhelming surge in ticket sales, setting new records on its release day, Friday.

The film's popularity is evident as Srinagar's only multiplex is sold out for the next three days, making 'Oppenheimer' the biggest release in Kashmir since Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan.' This remarkable achievement marks the first time a Hollywood epic thriller has achieved a full house in the region's only multiplex, which remained closed for 33 years.

Such was the anticipation for the film that even before its release, tickets at Srinagar's INOX - the sole multiplex in Kashmir - were already sold out. Since its release, hundreds of people have flocked to the cinema halls to witness the compelling story unfold on the big screen. With the multiplex running four shows of 'Oppenheimer' daily, the majority of them are running to packed houses.