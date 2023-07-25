Shanthi Krishna plays elderly bedridden woman in new KSFDC film 'Nila'. See trailer

The trailer of 'Nila' produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation Ltd (KSFDC) and directed by debutant Indu Lakshmi is out. The trailer was shared by prominent actors and cultural activists on social media.

Indu Lakshmi has directed several acclaimed short films in the past. Her debut directorial features Shanthi Krishna in the lead while Ananya, Vineeth, Mamukkoya, Mini I G, and Madhupal play prominent roles. The film portrays poignant tale of hope, resilience, and the unyielding strength of sisterhood. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 4.

The cinematography is handled by Rakesh Dharan, while Appu N Bhattathiri and Shaijas K M are the editors. The music and background score has been composed by Bijibal. Soumya Ramakrishnan lended her voice to the lyrics by Indu Lakshmi. Sandeep Kurissery is the sound designer while Sankar Das V C did the sound mixing. Ratheesh Pulpally is the makeup artist while art is by Jithin Babu Mannur and subtitles by One Inch Barrier. The publicity designs were created by Dileep Daz with Remya handling the costumes. Marketing and communications is handled by Sangeetha Janachandran of Stories Social.