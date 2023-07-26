Film Festival as part of ‘MT Kaalam: Navathi Vandanam’ to begin on July 29

A film festival is being organised by Manorama Online as part of the ‘MT Kaalam: Navathi Vandanam’ , to celebrate the 90th birthday of legendary writer and filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair. The festival will feature the best movies that were penned or directed by the writer.

The film festival will be held from July 29 to August 2 at the Kalabhavan theatre in Thiruvananthapuram in association with KSFDC. The shows will be at 6 pm everyday. The entry is free.

Cult classic movies like ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha’, ‘Sadayam’, ‘Perunthachan’, ‘Vaisali’ and ‘Utharam’ would be screened as part of the film festival. Muthoot Finance along with Joy Alukkas are associating with ‘MT Kaalam: Navathi Vandanam’.

This is the schedule of the film festival.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha – 29/07/2023 (Saturday) at 6 pm

Sadayam – 30/07/2023 (Sunday) at 6pm

Vaishali – 31/07/2923 (Monday) at 6 pm

Perunthachan – 01/08/2023 (Tuesday) at 6 pm

Utharam – 02/08/2023 (Wednesday) at 6 pm



For detailed information call 9539826629. The Navathi Vandanam festivities began in Thrissur with two debates and a screening of the classic movie ‘Nirmalyam’ that was release around five decades ago. The debates were on the topics ‘Malayali Vaayicha MT’ and ‘Vellithirayude MT’. Eminent writers and filmmakers like NS Madhavan, TD Ramakrishnan, Rafeeq Ahamad, Alankode Leelakrishnan, B Unnikrishnan, Unni R and Shankar Ramakrishnan took part in the event. The closing ceremony of ‘MT Kaalam: Navathi Vandanam,’ where M T Vasudevan Nair would be honoured, will be held on September 23.