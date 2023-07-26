'Karikku' actor Sneha Babu set to tie the knot. Know details inside

'Karikku' actor Sneha Babu whose first claim to fame was through TikTok is all set to tie the knot with cinematographer Akhil Xavier. She broke the news on her social media handle by posting a photo with her beau. She also tagged the post, #itsnowofficial. Sneha thanked 'Karikku' cast and crew for being a part of their journey together.

The duo worked together in the Karikku series ‘Samarthya Shasthram’. Sneha’s comic appearances were rather popular on 'Karikku'. Her reels are also a hit on social media. She also did notable roles in films like ‘Adhyarathri,’ ‘Ganagandharvan’ and ‘Minnal Murali.’ The actor, who is a Mumbai-resident, is a graduate in interior design.

Akhil Xavier has also worked in previous Karikku episodes, including 'Rock Paper Scissors'. 'Karikku' actors Arjun Rathan, Sabareesh, Kiran Viyath, Shruthi Suresh, Vidya Vijayakumar, Anagha Maria Varghese, and Nileen Sandra congratulated the couple, who are embarking on a new journey together. The duo, however, are yet to reveal the date of the wedding.