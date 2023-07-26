Malayalam
Amid Backlash, Varun Dhawan refers to 'Oppenheimer', defends 'Bawaal' controversial dialogue

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 26, 2023 12:14 PM IST
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan. Photo: Instagram
Riding high on the success of his recent OTT release, 'Bawaal,' Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan finally breaks his silence on the film's recent controversy. While the movie has received overall appreciation, a specific dialogue delivered by Janhvi Kapoor, likening relationships to Auschwitz, stirred discontent among the audience.

In response to the criticism, Varun addressed the issue head-on, taking a playful jab at Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer.' He acknowledged that some viewers were triggered and sensitive about the Auschwitz reference in 'Bawaal.' However, he expressed bewilderment over the apparent lack of the same sensitivity when watching English films.

Varun emphasized that the controversial scene in 'Bawaal' held significant cultural relevance in their country, and he found it puzzling that this same criticism did not extend to scenes from other movies. He pointed out a scene in 'Oppenheimer,' where Cillian Murphy reads the Bhagavad Gita during an intimate moment with Florence Pugh, which also raised concerns among certain viewers.

