Ashutosh Gowariker expresses shock over 'Lagaan' art director Nitin Desai's death

Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has expressed shock over death of art director Nitin Desai, who worked with him on the sets of his magnum opuses ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar’.

Nitin Desai, was found hanging at the ND Studios at Karjat on Wednesday.

Gowariker said he was on his way to the studio, adding he was shocked by Desai's passing. The police, meanwhile, are attempting to verify if Desai has left behind any suicide note at the studio or any other location.

Desai's end came just three days before his 58th birthday on August 6. Among the top-rung art directors of Bollywood, the Dapoli (Ratnagiri) born Desai was the art director for major films like 'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Harishchandrachi Factory', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', etc.

‘Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India’ stars Aamir Khan alongside debutant Gracy Singh and British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne. Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj, the film follows the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. The villagers face the arduous task of learning a game that is alien to them and play for a victory.

Released in 2008, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ is an epic historical romantic drama. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the titular roles. Set in the 16th century, the film shows the life and romance between the Muslim Emperor Akbar of Mughal Empire and a Hindu Princess Jodhaa Bai of Amber, who married him on a political marriage. A R Rahman composed the musical score which proved to be critically and commercially successful.

