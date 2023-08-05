Malayalam
Actor Bala accused of threatening YouTuber, firmly denies allegations

Published: August 05, 2023 02:06 PM IST
Kochi: Actor Bala firmly denied any involvement in threatening a YouTuber. This came in response to news emerging that the Thrikkakara police had filed a case against him for allegedly trespassing into an apartment and intimidating YouTuber Aju Alex.

According to Alex, it was on Friday evening that Bala along with three others barged into the house of his friend Abdul Khader and started threatening him using a gun.

Alex said at the time Bala was present he was not there and only his friend was there.

Bala according to Alex appeared to be upset over a post of his in YouTube channel 'Chekuthan', which runs programmes on current affairs and films.

Alex said that in a fit of rage, Bala destroyed the backdrops used for content creations and threw out the clothes in the room. But Bala however denied of doing any wrong as in the complaint. The Thrikkakara Police have summoned Bala to appear before them.
(With IANS inputs)

