Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek splits from girlfriend Lucy Boynton after five years

Los Angeles: Actor Rami Malek, known for his portrayal of rock legend Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' recently ended his five-year relationship with girlfriend Lucy Boynton.

The two actors met on the set of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. Lucy played Freddie's girlfriend, Mary Austin in the film, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Rami went on to win an Oscar for his role in the film. Insiders told The Sun that the couple broke up earlier this year after slowly drifting apart. The last time the duo were photographed together was in February of this year.

A source told The Sun: "Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work."

As per Mirror.co.uk, Rami is rumoured to be hanging around various friends since the break-up for emotional support, including The Crown's Emma Corrin. The two were spotted at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Hyde Park in July.

The source claims: "He asked Emma to join him to watch Bruce at BST last month and they had a great time. Rami is enjoying life and living it up. Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself," they continued. Lucy seems to be enjoying the single life as well, attending Wimbledon without Rami.

The two seemed head over heels for each other and were very public about their relationship and feelings. When Rami won the Oscar for Best Actor in 'Bohemian Rhapsody', he said in his speech: "Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart" as the blonde looked on fondly from the crowd.

Rami most recently appeared in 'Oppenheimer', as David Hill a nuclear physicist who helped create the atomic bomb during World War Two. He also appeared as the main villain, Lyutsifer Safin, in the latest 'James Bond' film 'No Time to Die' opposite Daniel Craig.

(With IANS inputs)