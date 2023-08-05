Malayalam
Mark Margolis, who immortalised Hector Salamanca in 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul', dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2023 12:04 AM IST
Mark Margolis. Photo: Twitter/@BreakingBad
Topic | Entertainment News

American actor Mark Margolis, popular for playing drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul', has died at 83.

The actor was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the critically acclaimed series 'Breaking Bad'. He guest-starred in the same role in the prequel, 'Better Call Saul'.

Quoting the actor's son, Morgan Margolis, the AP reported that he died at Mount Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness.

The social media page of 'Breaking Bad' wrote on the passing of Margolis: “... with his eyes, a bell, and very few words -- turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed.”

Margolis' other popular films were Noah, Black Swan, The Wrestler and Pi. He also starred in Al Pacino's Scarface. The Thomas Crown Affair and Gone Baby Gone were some of the other movies he acted in.

