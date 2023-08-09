Timeless chemistry: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Chennai Express' completes 10 years

Mumbai: As 'Chennai Express,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, celebrates its ten-year anniversary, Deepika, who portrayed Meenamma in the successful movie, revealed that it took her a while to discover the Meenamma within herself.

Released in 2013, 'Chennai Express', which was directed by Rohit Shetty, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and swept all the major awards and also won the hearts of the masses.

The chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika was enormously loved by the audience while the film also registered great success at the box office.

The actress shared, "They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express’, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and oftentimes frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date."

Deepika's performance as a South Indian and her forever iconic dialogue delivery are the major highlights of the film in addition to King Khan’s portrayal of his character. Moreover, the songs of the film also topped the chartbuster list, keeping fans grooving to date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Fighter', helmed by her ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand, alongside Hrithik Roshan and in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the latter being directed by Nag Ashwin.

(With IANS inputs)