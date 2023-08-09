Director Siddique: A gusty man who enjoyed his 'adventurous travel experience' during the pandemic

Leaving behind a treasure trove of movies for us to enjoy for eons, hit filmmaker Siddique passed away on Tuesday evening. Alongside his film repertoire, he has always been known as a man with the impeccable ability to keep his cool under the most trying circumstances. His cool-headed personality was evident even when he got stuck in the US in the initial few months of travel ban in the pandemic.

'House arrest' in the US

Interestingly, in February 2020 he went on a month-long trip to New York in the US to meet the producer of Mohanlal-starrer Big Brother. By the time he was to fly back, airports were closed. Moreover, as the virus spread in New York, he had to shift to different places in the country, eventually staying in Chicago with his friends.

While this might have been a worrying phase for many who got stuck in other countries during the period, Siddique said in his various interviews that he took the experience as a challenge. Apparently, he began observing the American way of life, their politics, the response to the spread of the virus, effect on the economy and more.

As his friends were techies and were working from home, the director too was under house arrest for months. Regardless, he kept following incidents like the killing of George Floyd, exchanges between Dr Antony Fauci and Donald Trump, and more.

The director eventually managed to get a flight ticket to Delhi, with the help of the Malayali association members. That said, he said in his interviews that he considers his experience during the phase as a memorable part of his life.