Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship, shares picture on social media

New Delhi: To celebrate Independence Day, Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar revealed his newly acquired Indian citizenship. In a social media post, Akshay posted an image of his hand clutching the official Indian citizenship documents, featuring a crimson folder adorned with the inscription, 'Certificate of Citizenship, Government of India Ministry of Home Affairs.'

He also gives a sneak peek into the certificate which shows his name as - Akshay Hariom Bhatia. It also has his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna's name on it. The place of birth is mentioned Delhi, and the previous nationality is Canadian.

The certificate read: "This is to certify that the person whose particulars are given below has been registered as a citizen of India under the provision of section 5(1) (g) of the Citizenship Act, 1955."

Akshay captioned the post as: "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!"

During or after the 2011 Canadian federal election, the Conservation government there granted Canadian citizenship to Akshay. The actor had received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada. In a 2010 interview with the Economist, he claimed he had "dual citizenship". In December 2019, he had stated that he has applied for an Indian passport and plans to give up his Canadian citizenship.

The news took the internet by storm, and fans are showering love on Akshay's announcement. They wrote: "Bro showed Indian Citizenship", "Sabki Bolti Band ab", "Bold aur capital mein INDIAN likhenge abse," "Congratulations Akki Sir Aap hindustan ke dilo mein dhadakte hain, ye kagaz toh sirf mohar hain, hindustani aap pehle se hii hain. Jai Hind," "Congratulations akshay ji !! Finally aapne haters ki bolti Band kardi…", "Finally.. .. What a Surprise AK Happy Independence day."

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in 'OMG 2'. He has an impressive line up of work including - 'The Great Indian Rescue', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Hera Pheri 3', and an untitled remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'.

(With IANS inputs)