Independence Day special: Five Indian web series to watch

This Independence Day, we take a look at five web series that will give you a glimpse of India’s freedom struggle and the lives of our brave soldiers.

The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye

This 2020 mini web series is based on true-life incidents and revolves around India’s fight for Independence in collaboration with the Japanese allies. ‘Forgotten Army- Azadi Ke Liye’ was adapted into a series from a documentary, which was also helmed by the same director Kabir Khan. ‘Forgotten Army’ is a love story at heart and delves into India's fight for Independence, while also dealing with gritty tales of our women soldiers. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video.

Code M

Code M featuring Jennifer Winget in the lead is a woman-centric series, which also stars Seema Biswas and Rajat Kumar. Jennifer plays Major Monica, an Indian army lawyer, who is tasked with the responsibility of finding out the truth behind a fake encounter. This leads to several alarming truths. The crime drama web series has a total of 16 episodes running through two seasons.

State of Siege: 26/11

This series, which is streaming on Zee 5, revolves around the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. The series has been termed by many as an eye-opener to the NSG Commandos' role in the rescue operations. The series was created by Abhimanyu Singh.

Bose Dead/Alive

This historical drama is based on journalist Anuj Dhar's book 'India's Biggest Cover-up' and features Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The series attempts to explore the mysterious death of Subhas Chandra Bose and also delves into several aspects of his childhood.

Regiment Diaries

This is more of a docu-series, which focuses in depth on the lives and situations of soldiers who are in the line of fire. The traditions followed by various regiments and the in-depth training they receive have all been documented in this web series, which premiered on Netflix in 2018.