How disciplined is Vinayakan as an actor? Here's a peak into the 'Jailer' actor's approach to films and life

The Vinayakan we are familiar with believes in plain speaking, demands huge pay packets, and creates needless controversies on social media. However, what many of us don't really know is that the actor is a thorough professional, just like his character Varman claims to be in 'Jailer'.

The actor, in an earlier interview with Manoramaonline, had revealed he is someone who always comes on time to the film sets, is ready to do anything for a character, never misses his gym workout, and strictly follows his diet.

“I prepare a plan for myself using my mind and perception. Whatever knowledge I have gained till now is not through books,” he had once said. It is no easy task to gather information from your surroundings and apply it to your daily life. Most actors use their state of mind when they have to deal with different characters on screen. They are aware of the complexities that come with it. Though Vinayakan admits that he can’t live according to the rules of society, the actor in reality lives a very disciplined life.

He is adamant that he should always be prepared to take on a new character. He believes that an actor is a director's tool. His Kochi slang is only visible in Malayalam films. In other languages, you can witness a totally different Vinayakan. He has a different language and attitude. After all talented actors have the ability to transform according to what the director wants.

Vinayakan is receiving a lot of appreciation for his role as Varman in Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer', with many celebrating him almost like they celebrated Fahadh Faasil in 'Maamannan'.