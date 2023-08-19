Malayalam film without protagonist's face or dialogue | Watch 'Juliana' trailer

Filmmaker Prasanth Mambully, who made headlines in the past for wrapping up Malayalam film 'Bhagavan' in 19 hours, is back with his next experimental project. This time, Prasanth is helming a survival thriller, which is touted to be the first film to showcase a single character without revealing her face. There is also no dialogue in the movie. The trailer, which was released on Friday, has received a lot of appreciation on social media.

'Juliana' revolves around a young woman who is caught in a life-threatening situation and has to survive the outcome. Her presence of mind and her spirit keep her alive. The central character's face has been hidden as her head is trapped inside a container.

Actor Dileep launched the trailer during the success celebration of his latest film 'Voice of Sathyanathan'. Actor Prithviraj also released the trailer through his social media handles.

'Juliana' is bankrolled by Pen and Paper Creations and Badusha Films, along with the co-production company Kombara Films.

Prasanth has written the script, while cinematography is by Sudheer Surendran. The music is by Ebin Pallichan, while Sagar Dass is the editor.

Binoy Thalakkulathur is the art director and Jubin A B is the sound designer. VFX is by Live Action Studios while the costume has been designed by by Saranya Jeebu. Athira Diljith is the film's PRO.