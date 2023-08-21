Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s father passes away at 99

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari has passed away at the age of 99. Pankaj who was shooting in Uttarakhand for a film is reportedly on his way to his village in Gopalganj, Bihar to attend the last rites.

An official statement read: “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years.”

Pankaj's latest release is ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. It has been performing well at the box office. The film on its tenth day has collected Rs 113.67 crore at the box office.

Born in Gopalganj, Bihar, the National Award-winner enrolled himself in the National School of Drama from where he graduated and moved to Mumbai in 2004. Tripathi did an uncredited role in the film Run (2004) and did several minor roles in films such as ‘Raavan’ (2010) and ‘Agneepath’ (2012) and in some television series including ‘Powder’.

He rose to fame with his role as Sultan in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. He has worked in popular films such as 'Fukrey' (2013), 'Masaan' (2015), 'Nil Battey Sannata' (2016), 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017), 'Newton' (2017), 'Stree' (2018), 'Ludo and Mimi' (2021).

He has starred in several web series in leading roles, including 'Mirzapur', 'Criminal Justice', 'Yours Truly', and 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.'

(With IANS inputs)