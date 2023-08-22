Karan Johar's surprising remark on Kangana's 'Emergency' amidst feud history

The widely-known feud between Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kangana Ranaut is no longer a secret, with the latter consistently seizing opportunities to criticize him. While KJo rarely addresses Kangana nowadays, she continues to take jabs at him periodically. At a recent event, when KJo faced a question, he took the opportunity to comment on Kangana's upcoming project, 'Emergency'. In a recent conversation, KJo openly expressed his excitement about watching 'Emergency', setting aside their past conflicts and differences.

Following Karan's statement, Kangana reacted to it, remembering a previous incident. Kangana replied, recalling a past experience when Karan expressed excitement about her film 'Manikarnika', which led to a smear campaign against her. She stated that during the release weekend of 'Manikarnika', several main actors associated with the film were paid to tarnish her image and sabotage the film's success. This turned what should have been a successful weekend into a distressing ordeal for her.