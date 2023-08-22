Aamir Khan is a mastermind in Bollywood: Kareena Kapoor

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan showered accolades on her co-star Aamir Khan from 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' acknowledging him as a genuine icon and a mastermind in Bollywood. The film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has now marked its first anniversary since its release. Helmed by director Advait Chandan and penned by Atul Kulkarni, the movie was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Viacom18 Studios.

The flick is an adaptation of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'. Starring Aamir in the titular role, the flick featured Kareena as Rupa D'Souza Chaddha, Laal's love interest and wife.

It also starred Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a cameo appearance.

Kareena was present in the national capital for an event. She was wearing an emerald green-coloured kaftan style satin dress, with a multicoloured belt and paired it with beige heels. She opted for neutral makeup, nude lips, straight hair and golden earrings.

Speaking on the film's anniversary, Kareena said she is really proud to be a part of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', with Aamir Khan, who is truly iconic and he is a genius of his form, a genius mind in Bollywood.

"The way he did it with so much love and passion, I think after 20 years also you can watch it and you will be proud to see it. Aamir has always experimented with his roles. He has always strived to do different things, and people who do different things not necessarily get a 100/100," she added.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen as Rupa in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She next has ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)