From 'King of Kotha' to 'RDX': List of movies gearing up for Onam release

As Onam, the much-loved festival of Malayalees, approaches, the anticipation for its arrival grows. Alongside the festive spirit, a handful of captivating Malayalam movies are also gearing up for release, adding to the excitement of the season. Prepare for Onam excitement with these upcoming theatrical releases.

King of Kotha

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, 'King of Kotha' has emerged as the highly awaited cinematic offering for this year's Onam festival. Featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the protagonist's role, the movie delves into the riveting journey of a gangster named Raju, encompassing his ascent, downfall, and quest for retribution. The cast boasts remarkable talents such as Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Gokul Suresh, and Prasanna, adding to the film's allure. Notably, this production marks a significant milestone in Dulquer's career, standing out as one of his most substantial ventures to date.

Ramachandra Boss & Co

After a substantial hiatus, actor Nivin Pauly is set to dazzle the silver screen once more with the eagerly anticipated film 'Ramachandra Boss & Co.'. The movie, directed by Haneef Adeni, is slated for an Onam release this year. The plot centres around an expatriate orchestrating a clever heist alongside his eclectic team. Notably, 'Ramachandra Boss & Co' features a noteworthy ensemble cast, including Mamitha Baiju, Jaffer Idukki, Vinay Forrt, and Arsha Chandini Baiju, each contributing pivotal roles to the narrative.

RDX

Taking place in the 1980s, this action-packed multi-starrer film showcases the talents of Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, and Babu Antony in the forefront. Dubbed as 'RDX', the film's title corresponds to the initials of its main characters - Robert, Dony, and Xavier. The narrative revolves around this trio, known for their inclination towards confrontations, and delves into the repercussions of their past as it resurfaces years later when one of them faces a predicament. Steering this cinematic journey is debutant director Nahas Hidayath.

Achanoru Vazha Vechu

'Achanoru Vazha Vechu', directed by Sandeep, is reportedly gearing up for an Onam release. Featuring a compelling ensemble cast including Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, AV Anoop, Athmeeya, and Shanti Krishna in lead roles, the movie also boasts an impressive supporting lineup with the likes of Mukesh, Johny Antony, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sarath Appani, Bhagat Manuel, Sohan Seenu Lal, Fukru, Ashwin Mathew, Lena, Meera Nair, Deepa Joseph, and Kulapulli Leela. Produced by AV Anoop under AVA Productions, the film's cinematography is helmed by P Sukumar.