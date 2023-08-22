Actor Shankar returns as producer after 30 years with 'Ezhuthola: The Saga of Alphabet’

Thiruvananthapuram: Yesteryear romantic hero Shankar is making a comeback as a producer with the film 'Ezhuthola: The Saga of Alphabet'. The movie, which features Nisha Sarangh, Shanker, Krishna Prasad, Hemanth Menon, and Pauly Valsan in the lead, premiered at Soorya Ganesham theatre recently.

'Ezhuthola: The Saga of Alphabet', jointly produced by actor Shankar and Satish Shenoy, is directed by Suresh Unnikrishnan. The movie delves deep into the heart of India’s education system, with a spotlight on the distinct landscape of Kerala. The film intricately weaves together the stories of ordinary individuals whose lives are intimately intertwined with the realm of education - be it as educators, students, or parents.

The narrative unearths the profound impact of transformative changes in the education sphere, offering a true reflection on the intricate tapestry of human experiences. The film is a poignant exploration of the intersection between education and society. Through 'Ezhuthola', actor Shankar makes a producer's comeback after thirty years.

The music by Mohan Sithara and Prasanth Karma adds emotive depth to the narrative with lyrics by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri. Mahakavi Olappamanna’s poetry also infuse soul into the story. Sreejith Pacheni is the director of Photography Sreejith Pacheni, while Hareesh Mohan is the editor. Satheesh Nellaya is the art director while Kumar Edappal is the costume designer of the film. Manoj Angamaly has worked as the makeup artist in the movie. Marketing and Communications for the film is handled by Sangeetha Janachandran (Stories Social).