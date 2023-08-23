Actors, filmmakers send good wishes to ISRO as India waits with bated breath for lunar landing

Mumbai: The Indian film industry, like the rest of the country, is waiting with bated breath to witness the latest lunar mission making history. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor-director Rishabh Shetty, took to their social media handles to send their wishes to the scientists and the brains behind ISRO's ambitious third mission 'Chandrayaan 3'.

Abhishek Bachchan, who recently appeared on the latest season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted by his father Amitabh Bachchan, called it a moment of pride.

He said on the show: “I am feeling very proud. It will land on 23rd evening and our chests swell with pride because our space programme has reached the moon," Abhishek told the media recently. Singer Hariharan reportedly said: “The whole country is together in this .. we can achieve everything when together (sic)”.

Actor R Madhavan, who turned director with 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', a biopic based on scientist Nambi Narayanan, also congratulated ISRO. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' showcased how Nambi was falsely accused of espionage, it also spoke about his contribution to ISRO and how he succeeded with Vikas Engine.

Rishab Shetty shared images of Chandrayaan 3 from the moon and took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his happiness. He wrote, “Tomorrow marks yet another milestone for India, thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day. Let's join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander."

Shekhar Kapur tweeted: “Almost 250.000 kms away today India’s #Chandrayaan3Mission will attempt a landing in the darkness .. on the far side of the moon. A billion hearts praying for its safe landing that will lead India to the forefront of the world’s exploration of space Jai Hind.”

Chandrayaan 3 consists of a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan similar to those of the Chandrayaan-2. Its propulsion module acts like an orbiter. The propulsion module carried the lander and rover configuration until the spacecraft attained a 153 × 163 km lunar orbit.

(With IANS inputs)