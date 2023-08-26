Mahesh Babu's old tweet regains attention amidst Allu Arjun's award triumph

After Allu Arjun secured the 'Best Actor' National Award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise', an old 2019 tweet from Mahesh Babu has resurfaced. In that tweet, Mahesh elaborated on his choice to step back from a project with director Sukumar due to creative disagreements. Speculation has arisen within the industry, suggesting that Mahesh's decision might have caused him to miss a National Award opportunity.

At that time, Mahesh and Sukumar were initially poised to collaborate, following their successful venture 'Rangasthalam'. However, Sukumar proceeded with 'Pushpa', featuring Allu Arjun, after waiting for nearly two years. During the muhurat event for 'Pushpa', Mahesh tweeted about their shelved project.

Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2019

With recent reports indicating an early 2024 release for the film's sequel, fans and Telugu film industry members are eagerly anticipating the cinematic magic Allu Arjun will conjure on the silver screen with 'Pushpa: The Rule'.