Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mahesh Babu's old tweet regains attention amidst Allu Arjun's award triumph

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2023 10:54 AM IST
Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun
At that time, Mahesh and Sukumar were initially poised to collaborate, following their successful venture 'Rangasthalam'. Photo: Instagram/Mahesh Babu/Allu Arjun
Topic | Entertainment News

After Allu Arjun secured the 'Best Actor' National Award for his role in 'Pushpa: The Rise', an old 2019 tweet from Mahesh Babu has resurfaced. In that tweet, Mahesh elaborated on his choice to step back from a project with director Sukumar due to creative disagreements. Speculation has arisen within the industry, suggesting that Mahesh's decision might have caused him to miss a National Award opportunity.

At that time, Mahesh and Sukumar were initially poised to collaborate, following their successful venture 'Rangasthalam'. However, Sukumar proceeded with 'Pushpa', featuring Allu Arjun, after waiting for nearly two years. During the muhurat event for 'Pushpa', Mahesh tweeted about their shelved project.

With recent reports indicating an early 2024 release for the film's sequel, fans and Telugu film industry members are eagerly anticipating the cinematic magic Allu Arjun will conjure on the silver screen with 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.