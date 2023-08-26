Vin Diesel takes a trip down memory lane with Deepika in throwback snap from India visit

Sharing a nostalgic moment, Hollywood icon Vin Diesel has posted a throwback photo with Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone, captured during his 2017 visit to India. Taking to Instagram, Diesel uploaded an image featuring him posing in a vibrant auto-rickshaw. The snapshot showcases Diesel donning a white vest and black pants, while Deepika complements the scene with her colourful dress, seated beside him in the driver's seat.

The image is from the time he came to the country to promote their Hollywood actioner ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’.

“So grateful and blessed, to have travelled to so many wonderful countries, like India… and to experience their beautiful cultures… a lucky kid from New York. Haha. All love, Always,” he captioned the image.

‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ is directed by D.J. Caruso. It also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L. Jackson. It is the third instalment in the XXX film series and a sequel to both XXX (2002) and XXX: State of the Union (2005).

On the work front, Diesel will next be seen in Part 2 of ‘Fast X’ is also slated to release next year. Deepika will be seen in ‘Figher’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and in ‘Pathaan’ in a cameo.

(With IANS inputs)