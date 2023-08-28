Malayalam
Former 'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested for public intoxication and theft

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2023 02:45 PM IST
Mitchel Musso
Musso was released on Sunday afternoon upon posting a $1,000 bond. Photo: IANS/Instagram/Mitchel Musso
Topic | Entertainment News

Mitchel Musso, known from 'Hannah Montana', faced arrest due to charges of public intoxication and theft stemming from an altercation on Saturday. In a press release by the Rockwall Police Department, authorities were summoned to the scene following allegations that the 32-year-old actor had entered a hotel and taken a bag of chips without making a payment.

Police encountered Mr Musso outside the hotel, where he exhibited signs of intoxication. Subsequently, he was taken to the Rockwall County Detention Center, spending a night in custody. He was released on Sunday afternoon upon posting a $1,000 bond.

The actor now faces charges including public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver's license, and violating a promise to appear notice. Additionally, a routine records check unveiled multiple outstanding traffic warrants issued by the Rockwall Police Department.

Previously, the former Disney star had been arrested for driving under the influence in Burbank, California, back in 2011.

