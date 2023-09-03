Malayalam
Kareena was asked to step down from 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai': Ameesha Patel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2023 03:42 PM IST
Ameesha Patel marked her entry into Bollywood alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai," helmed by director Rakesh Roshan. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan was initially cast as the female lead, but eventually, Ameesha took over the role.

Ameesha revealed that Kareena was initially asked to step down due to creative differences. She shared in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, "According to Mr Rakesh Roshan, he requested Kareena to exit the project because of these differences.

Pinkie aunty, his wife, and Hrithik’s mom, expressed their shock, as preparations were in place, and a replacement for Sonia had to be found within three days. Substantial funds had already been invested in the set, and it was crucial for Hrithik's debut.

Pinky aunty also mentioned that when Rakesh saw me at the wedding, he couldn't sleep all night, hoping that I would accept the role as Sonia."

