Onmanorama
Entertainment

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return in 'Tiger 3'; YRF's spy universe continues

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Tiger 3
‘Tiger 3’ has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on Diwali. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

The creators of 'Tiger 3,' featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, have just revealed the film's poster. Yash Raj Films (YRF), the production house, introduced the inaugural 'Tiger 3' poster on Saturday, teasing an electrifying, heart-pounding action extravaganza as the two super-spies, Salman and Katrina, embark on their most perilous mission to date.

It was the success of Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai that cemented Aditya Chopra belief that he could incorporate two more larger-than-life agents Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan in War and Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan into his ambitious plans.

The crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe also started with Pathaan, which saw a union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an adrenaline pumping action sequence that celebrated the superstardom of these two cinematic icons.

YRF has officially revealed in the first poster of Tiger 3 that the plot of this film, the fifth from the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan. ‘Tiger 3’ has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on Diwali.  
(With IANS inputs)

