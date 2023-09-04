New Delhi: A bilingual film 'Man of Steel Sardar' on India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is on the cards. According to the makers, the movie will delve deep into the life and ideologies of Sardar Patel, showcasing his indomitable spirit, unwavering determination, and commitment to national integration.

The story goes on to narrate the struggles and strife of Sardar, be it the Kheda Satyagra, Satyagra or Bardoli Satyagrah. Sardar’s personal life and his philosophy is touched upon through various incidents.

The film doesn't just depict the leader but also unveils the humane side of Sardar Patel – his humility, his compassion, and his dedication to the people of India. From the integration of Hyderabad and Junagadh, the film captures the pivotal moments that shaped Sardar Patel's legacy.

Producer Mayur K. Barot said: "I am honored to bring to life the incredible journey of Sardar Patel through our film 'Man of Steel SARDAR.' This project is a tribute to his unwavering determination and leadership, showcasing the remarkable story of a visionary who played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of our nation.”

Writer and director Mihir Bhuta will helm this cinematic marvel. Speaking about the project, he shared: “Sardar film is based on my original Gujarati play by the same name. The play, as well as the film, is an attempt to understand Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a person as well as a statesman. It is an enchanting experience to see and to show the three-dimensional personality of him.”

“The thrust is less on the happenings around him, which are accurate too, but on his actions and reactions. The interpersonal relationships, the clarity of thought, and ingenious problem-solving capacity are some of the things I have tried to understand through the writing and making of this film. My main endeavor is to explore his changing relationship with Mahatma Gandhi. The film Sardar, though still incomplete at present is one of the best journeys I have taken as a writer,” he added.

Produced under the prestigious banner White Measure Entertainment, written & directed by Mihir Bhuta, produced by Mayur, the film stars Vedish Zaveri, Ajay Jayram, Chirag Vohra, Jimit Trivedi, Hiten Kumar and Chetan Dhanani. It is a bilingual film in Hindi and Gujarati.