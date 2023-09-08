From 'Jailer' to 'The Little Mermaid': New OTT releases this week

Cine lovers have a lot to cheer this week as a couple of their much-anticipated movies have started streaming on their favourite OTT platforms. Here's a list of films we think you should binge-watch.

Jailer (Tamil)

The film revolves around a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, Muthuvel's determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path. Can he overcome his grief and emerge victorious in this pursuit of justice? The film produced by Sun Pictures and featuring special cameos from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, is streaming in various languages.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 7.

The Little Mermaid (English)

This live-action adaptation of the 1989 film of the same name traces the journey of a young mermaid named Ariel who longs to become a human being. For that, she makes a deal with the evil witch Ursula and has to be kissed by 'true love' within three days if she has to remain a human. This film also broke stereotypes by casting a black actor Halle Bailey to play the underwater princess, who is the youngest daughter of King Triton and Queen Athena

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from September 6.

Haddi (Hindi)

Get ready for an intense crime drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Haddi'. It is the story of a transgender man who moves from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, finding solace within a community of like-minded individuals. As he immerses himself further into the criminal underbelly of the city, fueled by a burning desire for revenge against a gangster-turned-politician portrayed by Anurag Kashyap, the suspense reaches new heights.

Streaming on ZEE5 from September 7.

Kung Fu Panda Season 3 (English)

Po (Jack Black) and his comrades reunite, embarking on their relentless mission to locate the mystical Tianshang Weapons ahead of the malevolent weasel twins, Klaus and Veruca. Their epic journey guides them to the homeland of Wandering Blade in England, where the last crucial puzzle piece awaits resolution. Accompanied by Mr. Ping, Rukmini, and Akna, this formidable team must thwart the twins' sinister plan of uniting the four weapons, preventing the release of untold evil.

Streaming on Netflix from September 7.

I Am Groot Season 2 (English)

Marvel's adorable sapling, Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, returns for another season of playful antics in 'I Am Groot'. In this new instalment, Baby Groot takes on a cosmic adventure, journeying across the universe and beyond while aboard the Guardians' spaceship. Along the way, he encounters a dazzling array of creatures and explores vibrant environments in five thrilling short episodes. This series is an integral part of the MCU's Phase 5 lineup, with its events unfolding between the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from September 6.

Top Boy season 3 (English)

Nestled within the housing estates of East London, 'Top Boy' dives into the intense conflicts that arise between drug cartels and individuals striving to lead honest lives in this perilous locale. The story centres around Dushane, a twenty-something drug dealer with unwavering ambitions to ascend as the area's dominant figure, and Ra’Nell, a compassionate teenager thrust into confronting the harsh realities of the world following his mother's mental breakdown and subsequent hospitalization.

Streaming on Netflix from September 7.