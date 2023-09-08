I fear only God and Mammootty: Tini Tom

Tini Tom has never hidden his admiration for Megastar Mammootty. In fact, for the longest time, many people were under the false impression that Tini was the actor’s body double during action scenes, until Tini clarified it. On his birthday, the actor penned a heartfelt note about the Megastar.

He began the note by stating that he deliberately delayed his birthday wish to Mammootty as he was curious to see what Mammootty meant to others. Tini also shared a photo in which Mammootty is sitting behind him on a bike (a still from 'Eee Pattanathil Bhootham')— “This is a photo I have kept in my house. My mother was the biggest Mammootty fan in our house. Since we always learn from our moms, I also learned to love Mammukka and became his biggest fan.

When I was a student, I would eagerly await Manorama Weekly to read Mammukka’s memoirs. That was my first encounter with reading. I knew that there was no way an ordinary person like me could access him. So I did the next big thing; I started imitating him and finally got to act with him.”

Tini shared screen space with the actor in ‘Pattalam’ and ‘Pranchiyettan and the Saint.’ The actor recalls that his role as Mammootty’s driver in Pranchiyettan turned out to be metaphorical – “I literally drove that car to enter cinema.”

He admits that he has a lot to achieve but is grateful to always receive attention from the Megastar. “I am always offered a chair to sit next to him. I would call that my throne! I only fear two people in this world, and that too out of love—God and Mammukka. Mammukka taught me how to live,” concluded Tini.