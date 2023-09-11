I was addicted to synthetic drugs for a long time: Dhyan Sreenivasan

Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan who will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna' has revealed he was addicted to synthetic drugs for a long time and this had caused a lot of clashes with his father and veteran Mollywood actor, scriptwriter Sreenivasan. The actor opened up about his drug addiction in a recent interview with Manorama News.

Dhyan revealed that the character played by Nivin Pauly in his debut 2019 directorial 'Love Action Drama' bore similarities to him in real life.

"In the film, Nivin Pauly's character tells Shobha (Nayanthara) that someone has to use the money earned by his father. This is the same dialogue I told my girlfriend then and exactly the kind of life I lived,” he said.

Though Dhyan had stopped using synthetic drugs during college, he admits he picked up the habit again in 2018. "I was already an alcoholic but the situation changed for the worse when I started using synthetic drugs. This caused a lot of problems with my father. The addiction can destroy our lives. You are unaware of your surroundings and tend to say whatever comes to your mind. We also tend to feel superior that can cause a lot of damage to our lives,” he said.

However, things turned better for Dhyan after his daughter was born. "I stopped this addiction after my daughter was born. That changed everything for me and I soon started shifting my focus to cinema. Now, I am addicted to doing movies. I see this as my rehab. I am involved with movies everyday," he said, adding he has several films lined up for release.