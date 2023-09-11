Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans ties the knot with Alba Baptista

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans, previously one of the industry's most eligible bachelors, has tied the knot with his girlfriend Alba Baptista in an intimate ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The event, which took place on a Saturday, saw the presence of close family members and a few fellow Avengers co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. Also among the attendees were John Krasinski and his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

Security was exceptionally tight for the occasion, with guests required to sign non-disclosure agreements and surrender their phones before the wedding festivities commenced. Chris and Alba's romance has been blossoming for over a year, and their love is evident to those around them. According to a source, "They are deeply in love, and Chris is at his happiest. His family and friends all hold Alba in high regard." Chris openly expressed his affection for Alba on social media, leaving heartfelt comments on her Instagram posts and sharing snapshots of their shared adventures, which included apple-picking, skiing, and even witnessing the Northern Lights together.