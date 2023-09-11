Jason Momoa resurfaces as Aquaman in explosive 'Lost Kingdom' teaser

The 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' teaser has just been unveiled, featuring Jason Momoa's return to the DC Universe in the upcoming sequel set to premiere on December 20th. This sneak peek showcases the destruction of Aquaman's world at the hands of evil forces, delivering a visually stunning display of high-quality VFX and thrilling action sequences.

The full trailer will be released on Thursday. James Wan returns to direct the Aquaman followup with Momoa starring as the titled character alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman, reports Deadline.

The logline of the sequel reads, “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all.”

“This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction”, it further reads.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Joining Wan behind the camera are director of photography Don Burgess, production designer Bill Brzeski, editor Kirk Morri, composer Rupert Gregson-Williams and music supervisor Michelle Silverman. Visual effects supervisor Nick Davis and costume designer Richard Sale (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ready Player One) also join.

(With IANS inputs)