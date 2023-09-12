Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2- The Rule' set to release on Independence Day 2024

The release date of one of India's most anticipated films 'Pushpa 2 -The Rule' is finally out. The makers have released an official poster of the film, announcing its release. As per the poster, the movie will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

The release has been planned keeping in mind the Independence Day and Rakshabandhan holidays .Allu Arjun had recently bagged the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Pushpa at the 69th National Awards. Recently, the actor had also shared glimpses of the film's shoot on Instagram.

Apart from catering to the fan frenzy, the movie is also expected to generate good business for the film industry.

'Pushpa- The Rise' had created a historic wave at the box office and was the turnaround film post pandemic which got audiences back to the theatres. The iconic dialogues, storyline and addictive music were the main highlights of the film.

The film will release on cinema screens worldwide in several languages. The film, directed by maestro Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features Allu Arjun as Pushparaj. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also play prominent roles in the film, while the music is by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.