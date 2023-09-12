Since we live in an age where there are various creative ways to promote a film, one shouldn’t be surprised if a brawl between two actors, is in fact, a well-timed publicity stunt. Recently, a video of a physical clash between Lukman and Sunny Wayne had gone viral, leaving many confused. Now, Sunny himself has confirmed that the video was indeed a promotional stunt to sell their latest film, ‘Turkish Tharkkam'. Sunny was interacting with the media during the press meeting of his upcoming release, ‘Kasargold.’

“We finished the shoot of the film a year ago. The producers wanted us to promote the film differently, using a quirky title and some good content. We shot what they had planned. Now we will be releasing the behind-the-scenes segment of that so-called controversial video. Then you will get a fair idea,” said the actor.

Navas Suleiman has written and directed ‘Turkish Tharkkam’ which has been produced by Nadir Khalid and Advocate Pradeep Kumar under the Big Pictures banner.

The film also stars Harishree Ashokan, Sujith Sankar, Amina Nijam, Sreerekha, Diana Hameed, and Jayashree. Both Sunny and Lukman has also maintained that the video was released with no intention to hurt anyone. Naufal Abdulla who worked in films like 'Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha', 'Adithattu', 'Neymar' is the editor of the film. The cinematography is by Abdul Rahim, while music is by Ifthikarali Azeez of 'June' fame, while the sound design is by Jibin (who has been part of several Bollywood and Hollywood films).