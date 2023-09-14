Mohanlal inquires about 'Manichithrathazhu' sequel, Fazil responds

Fireworks are expected when stars from an iconic film reunite on stage, and that's exactly what happened when Mohanlal, Fazil, and Shobana graced the Mazhavil Entertainment Award night. During the event, Mohanlal expressed his curiosity about the possibility of a sequel to 'Manichithrathazhu.' In response, Fazil humorously remarked that he'd be open to the idea if AI technology could miraculously make Dr. Sunny and Ganga appear at least 30 years younger.

Fazil further elaborated that since 'Manichithrathazhu' had unintentionally become a classic, there seemed to be little point in attempting to recreate it. Mohanlal echoed this sentiment, saying, 'Since Dr Sunny and Ganga, that is, Shobana and myself, are here, I'd like to inquire about the possibility of 'Manichithrathazhu 2.' Shobana has also shown interest in this.'

Fazil responded, 'Many people have asked me about it. The film naturally evolved into a classic, and it doesn't seem right to replicate such a masterpiece. However, if we can magically turn all of you at least 30 years younger using AI technology, let's give it a try. I'll find a way to make it happen someday'.