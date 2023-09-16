Malayalam
Pooja ceremony ushers in excitement for Honey Rose's upcoming film 'Rachel'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2023 10:31 AM IST
Rachel movie pooja
The first-look poster of the movie generated a lot of interest on social media. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Entertainment News

The pooja function for Honey Rose's upcoming film 'Rachel' was held yesterday. The first-look poster of the movie had generated a lot of interest on social media. In the poster, Honey Rose sports an intense look and can be seen holding a blood-stained knife in what appears to be a butcher shop. The chilling backdrop also adds to the intrigue.

Honey says the titular character, Rachel, is the most powerful character she has portrayed to date. She stated, “I am delighted to be associated with the project and to play such a strong character like Rachel. I can't reveal too much about the character at this moment, but it's something I have not done before."

Honey is also excited about working with a woman director for the first time. “I am glad I will be playing this strong character directed by Anandini Bala who is also making her debut as a filmmaker. I have been approached by two women directors in the past to play the lead in their films. However, unfortunately, those films did not materialise", says Honey.

