Netizens unhappy with Silk Smitha's portrayal in Vishal's 'Mark Antony', says it is disturbing

Silk Smitha's 'appearance' in 'Mark Antony' had generated a lot of buzz on social media post the trailer release. Now, that the film has hit theatres, many are sharing their unhappiness and even disapproval regarding her scene in the movie.

According to some, the makers have not given due regard to the actor and had even sexualised the late actor in the movie. One person wrote: I don't understand why no one is discussing this, but the Silk Smitha scene in Mark Antony is profoundly disturbing. It's evident that numerous dialogues were altered from what was shot and still they remain extremely wrong. It's unsettling to imagine how the original dialogues might have been. What's even worse is that people are celebrating the scene in theatres. Dead can't speak for themselves,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Though viewers had initially assumed that Silk Smitha's scene was AI-generated, the makeup artist had clarified that the late actor's role was essayed by her look-alike and model Vishnu Priya.

There are reports that the Censor Board had asked the makers to alter several dialogues in the movie, which had sexual content.

Meanwhile, a section of people were also disappointed that the actor was given very less screen space in the movie. 'Mark Antony', directed by Adhik Ravichandran and featuring Vishal and S J Suryah in the lead revolve around two gangsters who acquire a mobile phone, which has the ability to travel back and forth in time.