Aaliya summoned by UP court in molestation case filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2023 01:09 PM IST
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed a case against the actor and his family in 2020. Photo: IANS | Instagram
Muzaffarnagar: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has issued a summons to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya to appear in court in a molestation case filed by her against the actor and his family.

Judge of the POCSO court, Ritesh Sachdeva asked the complainant to appear before the court on October 7. Government counsel Pradeep Balyan said that police have given a clean chit to all five accused, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in the molestation case.

According to the prosecution, Nawazuddin's brother Minazuddin had allegedly molested a minor family member in 2012 while the others had supported him.

An FIR was registered in Mumbai by Aaliya and was later shifted to Budhana police station here in 2020.

After investigation, police have given a clean chit to Nawazuddin, his mother Mehrunisa, his brothers Fezuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin in the case.

(With IANS inputs)

