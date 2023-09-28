Sir Michael Gambon, known for playing Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, passes away

Actor Sir Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82 in a hospital, as confirmed by his family. The legendary icon of both stage and screen, with an illustrious six-decade career that earned him three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards, is most recognized by younger audiences for his portrayal of Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series.

In 1999, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Gambon for his remarkable contributions to drama. He peacefully left this world in Essex, surrounded by his loved ones, after battling pneumonia.

A statement, conveyed by publicist Clair Dobbs on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, expresses the family's profound sorrow: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. Michael, a cherished husband and father, peacefully passed away in the hospital, with his wife Anne and son Fergus by his side, following a battle with pneumonia. He was 82."