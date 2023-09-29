Stopped watching ‘RRR’ and ‘Pushpa’ midway due to hyper-masculinity: Naseeruddin Shah

Noted Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah says he couldn't finish watching films like 'RRR' and 'Pushpa' due to an excessive show of masculinity. However, he was able to see 'Ponniyin Selvan' till the end as Mani Ratnam did not have a masculine agenda, the actor said.

And Naseeruddin Shah did reveal the reason. The actor cited that films that celebrate masculinity increase men's insecurity and he doesn't know how many women will like such films.

"I am sure the younger generation is more evolved, more knowledgeable, and more intelligent than us. I can't guess beyond thrill what else I would get from watching such films. I tried to watch 'RRR', but I couldn't, I tried to watch 'Pushpa', but I couldn't.”

“Men's insecurity is rising. That's why more films show excessive masculinity. How many women would like such films? What do people get by watching these kinds of movies? This happens even in the United States, which has the Marvel Universe. The same thing is happening with films in India as well. But films like 'A Wednesday' are also loved by the audience. I saw ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

Mani Ratnam doesn't have any specific agenda, so I was able to keep watching the movie," the actor said.‘RRR’, ‘Pushpa’, and ‘Ponniyin Selvan' are pan-India films that have grossed crores at the box office. Allu Arjun also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘Pushpa’.