Mammootty and 'Kannur Squad' celebrate blockbuster success in grand style

With 'Kannur Squad' receiving rave reviews from all quarters, Mammootty decided to invite his team home to celebrate. Director Roby Varghese Raj, writer and actor Rony David, music director Sushin Shyam, Sabarish, along with the core team of 'Kannur Squad,' were present at the occasion, and Mammootty cut a cake to celebrate the win. Kunchacko Boban was a special guest at the event. Several of the invitees shared pictures on social media.

Roby, who was the cinematographer of films like ‘Godfather,’ ‘Vellam,’ and ‘John Luther,’ makes his directorial debut with Kannur Squad. Roby’s brother, actor Rony David Raj, has written the screenplay along with Muhammad Shafi. Rony is also playing a crucial character in the film. This is also the third film produced by Mammootty Kompany after 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' and 'Rorschach.' The distribution is by Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer films.

The film is inspired by the real-life Kannur Squad headed by former Kannur SP Sreejith. Although the original squad, which is still active, consists of nine members, the film focuses only on four police officers. The script was prepared by exchanging notes with real police officers. Mammootty, Rony David Raj, Sabareesh Varma, and Azeez Nedumangad are the squad members in the film. However, the cases handled by the team in the film are fictional.