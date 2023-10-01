Is Priyanka Chopra also a reason behind Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner split?

Sophie Turner and popstar husband Nick Jonas are reportedly heading for divorce, and their highly publicized split has been a topic of intense interest. Recent reports suggest that Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, may have played a role in the high-profile breakup.

According to a source cited by Daily Mail, the Jonas family frequently compared Sophie to Priyanka, creating significant pressure for Sophie. A close friend of Sophie revealed to the publication that the Jonas family believed Nick and Priyanka had a more stable relationship despite their age gap, and they wanted Joe to have a similar dynamic. This purported comparison allegedly left Sophie feeling increasingly pressured. While the Jonas family desired Joe and Sophie's relationship to resemble theirs, Sophie reportedly felt that, at 27 years old, she had already spent much of her youth working.

The divorce between Sophie and Joe took a contentious turn, particularly regarding custody arrangements. While reports indicated that Joe sought shared custody of their daughters, Sophie allegedly filed a court petition requesting that Joe Jonas return their daughters, Willa and her younger sibling, to the UK.